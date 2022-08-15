Niners' optimistic Super Bowl odds

Data: FanDuel; Chart: Axios Visuals

With the NFL season nearing, oddsmakers are fairly bullish on the 49ers chances.

Out of 32 teams, the Niners have the seventh best shot at winning Super Bowl LVII, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Be Smart: At +1600, a $100 bet on the 49ers today would pay out $1,600 if they ended up taking home the Lombardi Trophy in February.

Catch up quick: The 49ers were one game away from the Super Bowl last season before losing to rival Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

That was with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. This season, second-year quarterback Trey Lance will lead the team. Lance had a shaky training camp, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying he had "some real good days" and "a couple of rough days."

Still, in the Niners preseason win last Friday against the Green Bay Packers, Lance completed 4 out of 5 passes, including a 76-yard touchdown toss to rookie wide receiver Danny Gray.

Of note: The Niners kept other big name players on their team for the season ahead, including defensive end Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who signed a 3-year contract extension at the end of July worth up to $73.5 million.

What's next: The 49ers have two more preseason games before their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 11.