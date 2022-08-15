Niners' optimistic Super Bowl odds
With the NFL season nearing, oddsmakers are fairly bullish on the 49ers chances.
- Out of 32 teams, the Niners have the seventh best shot at winning Super Bowl LVII, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Be Smart: At +1600, a $100 bet on the 49ers today would pay out $1,600 if they ended up taking home the Lombardi Trophy in February.
Catch up quick: The 49ers were one game away from the Super Bowl last season before losing to rival Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.
- Yes, but: That was with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. This season, second-year quarterback Trey Lance will lead the team.
- Lance had a shaky training camp, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying he had "some real good days" and "a couple of rough days."
- Still, in the Niners preseason win last Friday against the Green Bay Packers, Lance completed 4 out of 5 passes, including a 76-yard touchdown toss to rookie wide receiver Danny Gray.
Of note: The Niners kept other big name players on their team for the season ahead, including defensive end Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who signed a 3-year contract extension at the end of July worth up to $73.5 million.
What's next: The 49ers have two more preseason games before their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 11.
- The team's first home game at Levi Stadium is Sept. 18 against the Seattle Seahawks.
