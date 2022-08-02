San Francisco's gum trees are in full bloom

Red flowering gum trees are in bloom across the city.

Why it matters: Despite their beauty, Rachel Gordon, a Public Works' spokesperson, told us the city isn't planting the trees as much anymore, in part, because they need "a very large basin and wide sidewalk" to accommodate their size.

This year, the city hasn't planted any new red flowering gum trees.

What they're saying: "It's a long goodbye to San Francisco's best tree," Mike Sullivan, author of "The Trees of San Francisco," said in an interview. "In 10 or 25 years, you're going to see a lot fewer of them."

Sullivan said red flowering gum trees — native to Perth, Australia — are his favorite in the city, partly because of how much they thrive in the cool, coastal climate.

Be smart: The trees bloom from July to mid-August, and despite their name, their flowers can come in a variety of colors, including orange, pink and white.

Currently, there are almost 2,500 red flowering gum trees in San Francisco, according to a Public Work's database that catalogs every street tree in the city.

Worthy of your time: The largest red flowering gum tree in the U.S. is here in San Francisco in the St. Francis Woods neighborhood at the corner of Monterey and Junipero Serra boulevards.