Data: Baseball Reference and Worth; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Average attendance for Giants games at Oracle Park was down 6.2% heading into last month's All Star break compared to the same time period in 2019.

Why it matters: The Giants need the fan support. With a record of 51-51, they're currently four games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the National League's final playoff spot.

Plus, with downtown San Francisco's struggles to bring office workers back, the center city can use events like baseball games to help fuel economic activity in the area.

Yes, but: The Giants are not alone.

23 of 30 MLB teams have seen attendance drop this season — a league-wide decrease of 6.4%.

The Oakland A's saw the steepest decline at 54.6%.

State of play, via Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy: Season-ticket sales are down 10% this year across the MLB, to which the league's chief revenue officer attributes much of the decline, per Sportico.

That makes sense: Some fans may have soured on the league after the 99-day lockout, and money's tight with inflation at a 40-year high.

If the trends hold, it would be the fifth consecutive, non-pandemic-restricted season with declining attendance.

What they're saying: "Fan engagement is not only measured by the attendance in our building," Mario Alioto, the Giants' executive vice president of business operations, told Axios San Francisco.

"But with that said, part of our goal now is [figuring out] — how do all of us get back to going to live events like we did pre-pandemic?"

What's next: Good deals help.