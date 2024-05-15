UC San Diego surfers have been catching glowing waves over the past week. Why it matters: The bloom of bioluminescent plankton returned to La Jolla, putting on another nighttime light show in the water during the red tide that can last days or months.

The intrigue: The natural phenomenon draws people to San Diego beaches at night, but it can also cause mass mortality among fish and other marine life by creating low or excess oxygen and unstable pH levels.

Between the lines: La Jolla — specifically, Scripps Pier — is a good place to view bioluminescence because there is very little light pollution on the north side of the pier, Scripps researcher Melissa Carter told Axios.

People can easily miss the dim, blue light in other coastal areas because of the bright lights from hotels, piers and other nighttime attractions.

Driving the news: The UCSD surf team and club earlier this week went out to Torrey Pines State Beach and Gliderport, where the bioluminescence was visible from shore.

UCSD photographer Erik Jepsen captured them "shredding the glow" only days after the northern lights gave us a show in the sky.

What they're saying: "What a crazy beautiful planet. Aurora followed by bioluminescence, surreal!" Jepsen wrote on Instagram with his photos.

We couldn't agree more.

UCSD surfers at Torrey Pines Gliderport. Photo: Erik Jepsen/UC San Diego