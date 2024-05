Share on email (opens in new window)

A view of aurora borealis from Mount Laguna near Garnet peak on Friday night. Photo: Vishwas Lokesh

The Northern Lights lit up the San Diego County sky over the weekend. Why it matters: The most powerful solar storm in 20 years hit Earth on Friday, causing a celestial light show that's rarely viewable in the U.S. to spread across the country.

Lucky for us, local photographer Vishwas Lokesh captured the glow of aurora borealis from Mount Laguna in the Cleveland National Forest.

A view of the Northern Lights from Sunrise Highway. Photo: Vishwas Lokesh

The Northern Lights were visible from Mount Laguna in San Diego County. Photo: Vishwas Lokesh

