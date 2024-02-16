1 hour ago - News

Photos: Bioluminescent waves return to San Diego beaches

headshot
Bioluminescence at Torrey Pines State Beach

Bioluminescent waves at Torrey Pines State Beach. Photo: Vishwas Lokesh

Did you catch the electric-blue waves this week?

What's happening: Millions of bioluminescent plankton were showing off at Torrey Pines and Carlsbad beaches, as captured by local photographer Vishwas Lokesh.

ICYMI: See more photos to inspire you to get to the beach next time they show up, which is hard to predict.

Bioluminescent waves at Torrey Pines and Carlsbad state beaches
Bioluminescent waves at Torrey Pines and Carlsbad beaches. Photos: Vishwas Lokesh
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more