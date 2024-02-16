1 hour ago - News
Photos: Bioluminescent waves return to San Diego beaches
Did you catch the electric-blue waves this week?
What's happening: Millions of bioluminescent plankton were showing off at Torrey Pines and Carlsbad beaches, as captured by local photographer Vishwas Lokesh.
- During a red tide, plankton release a flash of light when they're disturbed, creating a ripple of neon-blue waves that literally glow.
ICYMI: See more photos to inspire you to get to the beach next time they show up, which is hard to predict.
