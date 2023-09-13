Share on email (opens in new window)

Electric blue waves are back on the San Diego coast — for at least a couple of weeks.

What's happening: The glowing, crashing waves are visible at night during red tides, formed by a bloom of millions of bioluminescent plankton that release a flash of light when they're disturbed.

Where to see it: Beachgoers have reported seeing the bright, luminous waters at La Jolla Shores, Encinitas, Del Mar, Point Loma, Sunset Cliffs, Oceanside, Tamarack, Carlsbad and Blacks beaches.