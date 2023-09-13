42 mins ago - Things to Do
How to catch the bioluminescent waves in San Diego
Electric blue waves are back on the San Diego coast — for at least a couple of weeks.
What's happening: The glowing, crashing waves are visible at night during red tides, formed by a bloom of millions of bioluminescent plankton that release a flash of light when they're disturbed.
Where to see it: Beachgoers have reported seeing the bright, luminous waters at La Jolla Shores, Encinitas, Del Mar, Point Loma, Sunset Cliffs, Oceanside, Tamarack, Carlsbad and Blacks beaches.
- Be smart: The recent waning crescent moon reduces the amount of reflected light that hits the ocean at night, making the glow more visible, according to the Union-Tribune.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.