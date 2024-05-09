San Diego weekend events: Wonderfront, Padres-Dodgers and Gator by the Bay

If you're headed to the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival this weekend, check out our insider's guide (including free events open to the public).
If not, here are some other options:
Friday
⚾ San Diego Padres
Stand for good against evil as the Los Angeles Dodgers come to town for a three-game series.
- When and where: 6:40pm Friday, 5:40pm Saturday and 1:10pm Sunday at Petco Park
- Cost: $49+
🦐Gator by the Bay
Enjoy the annual three-day bash with over 100 acts playing zydeco, blues, rockabilly and New Orleans jazz on seven waterfront stages.
- When and where: Friday 4-10:30pm, Saturday 11am-8pm and Sunday 11am-7pm at Spanish Landing Park
- Cost: $50+
🌸Carlsbad Flower Fields
It's the final weekend to stop and smell the ranunculus flowers at the 55-acre farm that's a spring tradition.
🎺 Mariachi Sol De Mexico
Enjoy one of mariachi great José Hernández's two touring acts.
- When and where: 8pm at Sycuan Casino Resort
- Cost: $39+
Saturday
🧘🏼♀️Mamaste yoga
Relax at a free yoga class and then socialize over coffee with other moms while your kids make Mother's Day cards.
🎡 Fiesta de Los Peñasquitos
Take in the annual street festival for Rancho Peñasquitos with live music, food and craft vendors and carnival rides.
- When and where: 12-5pm, between Black Mountain Road and Twin Tails Drive
- Cost: Free
🪩 Epic Fest
Dance to house DJs including headliner Pretty Pink in the middle of downtown.
- When and where: 4-9pm at Quartyard
- Cost: $35
🍷 Coronado Art and Wine Festival
Taste wine at a street festival with over 80 artists displaying their work.
- When and where: 12-5pm along 10th Street and C Avenue on Coronado
- Cost: Festival is free, wine tasting $50
🎸 Live from Laurel Canyon
Relive the days of the "LA Sound" a tribute act to the era of the Mamas and the Papas, Linda Rondstadt, Jackson Browne and Joni Mitchell.
- When and where: 7:30pm at Balboa Theatre
- Cost: $26
Sunday
🪶 Balboa Park Pow Wow
Celebrate 45 years of service from the San Diego American Indian Health Center with traditional crafts, performances, dances and music.
- When and where: 10am-6pm Saturday and Sunday at Park Blvd and Presidents Way in Balboa Park
- Cost: Free
🌊 San Diego Wave
Root on the Wave against defending NWSL champions Gotham FC during AAPI heritage night.
- When and where: 4:30pm at Snapdragon Stadium
- Cost: $15+
🎶 Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
See the Tennessee-based songwriter play some high-energy, foot-stomping Americana.
- When and where: 8pm at Belly Up Tavern
- Cost: $25+