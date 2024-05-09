San Diego weekend events: Wonderfront, Padres-Dodgers and Gator by the Bay

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you're headed to the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival this weekend, check out our insider's guide (including free events open to the public). If not, here are some other options:

Friday

⚾ San Diego Padres

Stand for good against evil as the Los Angeles Dodgers come to town for a three-game series.

When and where : 6:40pm Friday, 5:40pm Saturday and 1:10pm Sunday at Petco Park

: 6:40pm Friday, 5:40pm Saturday and 1:10pm Sunday at Petco Park Cost: $49+

🦐Gator by the Bay

Enjoy the annual three-day bash with over 100 acts playing zydeco, blues, rockabilly and New Orleans jazz on seven waterfront stages.

When and where : Friday 4-10:30pm, Saturday 11am-8pm and Sunday 11am-7pm at Spanish Landing Park

: Friday 4-10:30pm, Saturday 11am-8pm and Sunday 11am-7pm at Spanish Landing Park Cost: $50+

🌸Carlsbad Flower Fields

It's the final weekend to stop and smell the ranunculus flowers at the 55-acre farm that's a spring tradition.

When and where: 9am-6pm at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad

9am-6pm at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad Cost: Buy tickets in advance at $23 for adults and $14 for kids

🎺 Mariachi Sol De Mexico

Enjoy one of mariachi great José Hernández's two touring acts.

When and where : 8pm at Sycuan Casino Resort

: 8pm at Sycuan Casino Resort Cost: $39+

Saturday

🧘🏼‍♀️Mamaste yoga

Relax at a free yoga class and then socialize over coffee with other moms while your kids make Mother's Day cards.

When and where: 9-11am at Calavera Park in Carlsbad

9-11am at Calavera Park in Carlsbad Cost: Free

🎡 Fiesta de Los Peñasquitos

Take in the annual street festival for Rancho Peñasquitos with live music, food and craft vendors and carnival rides.

When and where : 12-5pm, between Black Mountain Road and Twin Tails Drive

: 12-5pm, between Black Mountain Road and Twin Tails Drive Cost: Free

🪩 Epic Fest

Dance to house DJs including headliner Pretty Pink in the middle of downtown.

When and where : 4-9pm at Quartyard

: 4-9pm at Quartyard Cost: $35

🍷 Coronado Art and Wine Festival

Taste wine at a street festival with over 80 artists displaying their work.

When and where : 12-5pm along 10th Street and C Avenue on Coronado

: 12-5pm along 10th Street and C Avenue on Coronado Cost: Festival is free, wine tasting $50

🎸 Live from Laurel Canyon

Relive the days of the "LA Sound" a tribute act to the era of the Mamas and the Papas, Linda Rondstadt, Jackson Browne and Joni Mitchell.

When and where : 7:30pm at Balboa Theatre

: 7:30pm at Balboa Theatre Cost: $26

Sunday

🪶 Balboa Park Pow Wow

Celebrate 45 years of service from the San Diego American Indian Health Center with traditional crafts, performances, dances and music.

When and where : 10am-6pm Saturday and Sunday at Park Blvd and Presidents Way in Balboa Park

: 10am-6pm Saturday and Sunday at Park Blvd and Presidents Way in Balboa Park Cost: Free

🌊 San Diego Wave

Root on the Wave against defending NWSL champions Gotham FC during AAPI heritage night.

When and where : 4:30pm at Snapdragon Stadium

: 4:30pm at Snapdragon Stadium Cost: $15+

🎶 Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

See the Tennessee-based songwriter play some high-energy, foot-stomping Americana.