Insider's guide to this weekend's Wonderfront Festival
More than 80 acts spread across nine venues will perform at Wonderfront — including free stages outside the festival and aftershows around town.
It's a lot to navigate, but for anyone interested in getting a taste of the festival that's trying to build itself into a San Diego mainstay, here's how to do it.
The vibe: Festival organizers this year mostly focused each day around a genre.
- Friday is hip hop and EDM day — headliners Kaytranada and JID follow a day of T-Pain, Channel Tres, Bakar, Paris Texas and others.
- Saturday is all interest rock and pop — Weezer and Dominik Fike headline after a day of sets including Carly Rae Jepsen, Action Bronson, Briston Maroney, Milky Chance, Poolside and Proxima Parada.
- Sunday is a rootsy, Americana, party vibe headlined by Beck and Mt. Joy with standouts like The Roots, Marcus King, Steel Pulse, Natasha Bedingfield, Fruit Bats, Samm Henshaw and Mapache.
How it works: Music Box is hosting $35 aftershows each night — Channel Tres on Friday, Poolside on Saturday and Rayland Baxter and Fruit Bats on Sunday.
- Wonderfront is offering two, free stages in Seaport Village, after Port of San Diego waived park permit fees for the event.
- Great local bands like The Routine, Half Hour Late, Band of Gringos and Spacehall Sound Machine are playing in the festival or on the community stages (or both).
- Neighboring Ruocco Park has free activities from noon to 10 pm each day, too.
Zoom in: Wonderfront built a dance-club tent in the center of the grounds.
My thought bubble: Setting the big names aside, I'm carving out time to see Paris Texas, Proxima Parada, Mapache and Samm Henshaw.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more