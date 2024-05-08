Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

More than 80 acts spread across nine venues will perform at Wonderfront — including free stages outside the festival and aftershows around town. It's a lot to navigate, but for anyone interested in getting a taste of the festival that's trying to build itself into a San Diego mainstay, here's how to do it.

The vibe: Festival organizers this year mostly focused each day around a genre.

Friday is hip hop and EDM day — headliners Kaytranada and JID follow a day of T-Pain, Channel Tres, Bakar, Paris Texas and others.

Saturday is all interest rock and pop — Weezer and Dominik Fike headline after a day of sets including Carly Rae Jepsen, Action Bronson, Briston Maroney, Milky Chance, Poolside and Proxima Parada.

Sunday is a rootsy, Americana, party vibe headlined by Beck and Mt. Joy with standouts like The Roots, Marcus King, Steel Pulse, Natasha Bedingfield, Fruit Bats, Samm Henshaw and Mapache.

How it works: Music Box is hosting $35 aftershows each night — Channel Tres on Friday, Poolside on Saturday and Rayland Baxter and Fruit Bats on Sunday.

Wonderfront is offering two, free stages in Seaport Village, after Port of San Diego waived park permit fees for the event.

Great local bands like The Routine, Half Hour Late, Band of Gringos and Spacehall Sound Machine are playing in the festival or on the community stages (or both).

Neighboring Ruocco Park has free activities from noon to 10 pm each day, too.

Zoom in: Wonderfront built a dance-club tent in the center of the grounds.

My thought bubble: Setting the big names aside, I'm carving out time to see Paris Texas, Proxima Parada, Mapache and Samm Henshaw.