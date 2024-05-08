The intrigue: Viable headliners are scarce this year, leading festivals to overpay for mediocre talent and attendees struggling to justify ticket costs, said Paul Thornton, Wonderfront's managing partner.
"You see the same headliners and the same lineups at every festival," he said. "We're working hard to be different by curating emerging talent."
Between the lines: A typical weekend festival expects a 70-30 split between three-day pass and single-day ticket buyers, but Thornton said Wonderfront has flipped that this year.
That meant focusing genres on specific days — hip-hop and EDM on Friday, rock of all kinds on Saturday, and a crunchy roots, Americana, jam combo Sunday.
"For someone who is really only into hip-hop, if we spread it across three days, that might feel thin," Thornton said. "If they can focus on one day, that feels like good value."
"The sense is, it's hard to get people to give you three days for anything," he said.
Context: San Diego has a reputation as a tough market, but Thornton said Wonderfront officials have adjusted to its late-buying tendencies.
"It's just the nature of the market — people are afraid to be locked in too early," he said. "It could be a perfect beach weekend that people don't want to give up."
The fests that thrive here — like EDM-centric CRSSD and country-focused Boots in the Park — have stayed small and catered to a niche.
By the numbers: The public agency San Diego Tourism Marketing District has again contributed $250,000 to the festival, and the Port of San Diego waived park permit fees.
An industry standard is that a festival takes three years to break even, making Wonderfront's on-and-off launch even more daunting.
What's next: Thornton said Wonderfront will build momentum if it can get 12,500-15,000 attendees per day.
They'll get there Friday, issuing a low-ticket warning early this week. Thornton said Saturday is on track, too, but Sunday — Mother's Day — needs a boost.
50,000 people attended in 2019, but that dipped to 30,000 in 2022.
"We know we have a challenge, but we keep getting better and if we do this right, we know people will come," Thornton said.