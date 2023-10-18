Studio Sessions brings jazz nights to Barrio Logan
Not yet a year old, the weekly jazz night in Barrio Logan put on by lifestyle brand Future is Color is already one of the city's most successful and inspirational creative gatherings.
Driving the news: Studio Sessions packs a young, diverse crowd from across the county into the Future is Color studio every Thursday night to see the house band, Skate Jazz.
What's next: Studio Session No. 38 is Thursday, from 6:30 to 10pm. The band plays three sets, and tickets are free, but Future is Color asks that you RSVP for their "curated sonic experience."
- They're throwing another party at Lion's Share downtown on Oct. 30. That'll be a dance party, with techno, house and jungle music, and it'll go until midnight. Tickets are $20.
Flashback: The Future is Color studio is less than a mile from the commercial corridor on Imperial Avenue — once "the musical Mecca of San Diego's Black nightlife."
- In 2007, D.A. Kolodenko wrote a history of the Imperial Avenue jazz scene for City Beat after a walking tour with legendary jazz musician Daniel Jackson.
- In 2014, the saxophonist died at 77. Union-Tribune's longtime music writer George Varga wrote then that Jackson stayed in San Diego, passing up the fame he would have earned if he left for New York or Los Angeles, though he still found time to record with Ray Charles and Buddy Rich.
