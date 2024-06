Share on email (opens in new window)

The blooms are bloomin' at The Flower Fields and visitors can go see the seemingly endless bursts of color starting today. Why it matters: The giant tecolote ranunculus flowers that stretch across a 55-acre farm in Carlsbad are a local marker that spring has arrived, and the rainy, cool weather has this year's crop popping.

The vibe: Rows of vibrant pink, red, yellow and orange blossoms as far as the eye can see.

Kids walking through the sweet-pea maze, mining for gemstones and waving from a tractor-wagon ride.

Lines of couples, families and influencers waiting to pose for the perfect Instagram photo.

What to see: Other attractions include a cymbidium orchid greenhouse, aviaries and an American flag of poinsettias.

Plus, a "pothead garden" that features concrete busts overflowing with flowers and greenery.

The Carlsbad Flower Fields. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

Pro tip: Get a shake from the Strawberry Shack.

If you go: It might be worth waiting until April for full blooms, but you can visit the Carlsbad flower fields March 1-May 12 (Mother's Day).

Buy tickets online — $23 for adults and $14 for kids, but there's an opening-day discount.

Fun fact: Ranunculus flowers are buttercups, like the ones we used to put under our chins to see if the yellow glow would reveal a love of butter.