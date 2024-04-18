San Diego ranks among best cities for clean transit

Why it matters: Transportation is the biggest driver of greenhouse gas emissions nationwide and particularly in San Diego County, where vehicles account for more than two-thirds of smog-forming emissions.
State of play: The San Diego metro area was sixth overall on a new index that ranks the 100 biggest U.S. cities on a variety of transportation-related emissions factors.
Between the lines: The Transportation Climate Impact Index, created by transit-analysis firm StreetLight Data, looks at overall vehicle miles traveled, fuel efficiency, electric vehicles, transit ridership, cycling, walking and truck miles traveled.
These metrics help identify areas for improvement and where ongoing efforts are impactful.