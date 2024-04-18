San Diego ranks among best cities for clean transit

Share on email (opens in new window)

San Diego is among the nation's top metro areas limiting transportation's impact on greenhouse gas emissions, according to a recent report. Why it matters: Transportation is the biggest driver of greenhouse gas emissions nationwide and particularly in San Diego County, where vehicles account for more than two-thirds of smog-forming emissions.

State of play: The San Diego metro area was sixth overall on a new index that ranks the 100 biggest U.S. cities on a variety of transportation-related emissions factors.

San Jose, New York and San Francisco metro areas were the top cities for clean transit.

Between the lines: The Transportation Climate Impact Index, created by transit-analysis firm StreetLight Data, looks at overall vehicle miles traveled, fuel efficiency, electric vehicles, transit ridership, cycling, walking and truck miles traveled.

These metrics help identify areas for improvement and where ongoing efforts are impactful.

By the numbers: The San Diego metro area ranked fourth in electric-vehicle adoption and daily walking trips, and fifth in biking activity and truck miles traveled.

It ranked 26th in vehicle miles traveled (VMT) — the top contributor to an area's emissions and most heavily weighted — and 46th for VMT change from 2022-23.

San Diego's transit ridership and fuel economy ranked 12th and 13th, respectively.

Zoom in: San Diego is working to reach net-zero emissions by 2035, in part by embracing EVs and shifting commutes away from cars and towards bicycles, public transit or walking.

The city plans to reduce its VMT through a proposed mobility master plan that is currently out for public feedback. The City Council will likely consider it in the fall.

The plan outlines infrastructure, technology and land-use changes, like adding stoplights, along with new bike lanes and public transit routes.

Meanwhile, the city is working to bolster its EV-charging network and electrify its fleet.

The Metropolitan Transit System and San Diego Unified School District both are rolling out electric buses.

Reality check: Despite its progress, the city needs to double biking, walking and transit commuting by 2030 to meet its goals.

What we're watching: San Diego voters in November decide the fate of a sales tax increase for transportation projects throughout the county.