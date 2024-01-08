How public transit ridership has improved in San Diego

Data: American Public Transportation Association; Note: Includes bus, rail, ferry and other modes; Chart: Axios Visuals

Transit ridership in San Diego is now at 82% of its pre-pandemic level, Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report citing American Public Transportation Association data.

That's comparing its September 2023 ridership to September 2019.

By the numbers: Of roughly 100 U.S. metro areas with more than 500,000 people, last September'stransit ridership reached or exceeded 100% of September 2019's levels in just nine.

Overall, national ridership reached 77% of pre-pandemic levels in November, per APTA's latest data.

Zoom in: San Diego weathered the pandemic transit collapse better than many cities, with the Trolley becoming the highest-ridership light-rail line in the country, thanks to its ridership falling slower than in other cities.