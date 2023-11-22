Walking trips plummet in San Diego post-pandemic

Data: StreetLight Data. Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios There's been a significant decline in the number of trips San Diego residents take by putting one foot in front of the other, per a new report, Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report. Why it matters: Walking is healthy for us, and good for the planet when it replaces short car trips.

Driving the news: The number of annual average daily walking trips per 1,000 people in the San Diego metro area dropped 29% between 2019 and 2022, per a new StreetLight Data report.

There were 320 annual average daily walking trips per 1,000 people in 2022, compared to 450 in 2019.

Yes, but: San Diego saw one of the smallest declines and ranks 4th among the top 50 U.S. metros for walking activity per capita in 2022.

Bucking the trend: San Diego also saw a 14% increase in annual average daily walking trips in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Los Angeles (+19%) and Modesto, California (+13%) also saw increases, which isn't surprising given the typically pleasant weather.

How it works: StreetLight measures travel behavior based on anonymized data from mobile devices, vehicle GPS systems and more.

For this analysis, one "walking trip" is any trip taken by foot that's more than 250 meters — about 820 feet — from start to finish.

The big picture: Nationally, the number of annual average daily walking trips dropped 36% in the contiguous U.S. between 2019 and 2022.

"In every metro and state that StreetLight analyzed, walking trips declined over the three-year period by at least 20%," per the report.

Between the lines: It's clear that the pandemic had an "obvious impact," StreetLight says. But beyond that, the group isn't sure what's keeping Americans off their feet.