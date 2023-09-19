28 mins ago - COVID
San Diego works from home above U.S. average
Overall, 15.2% of the U.S. worked from home in 2022, but remote work is much more prevalent on the coasts and in the country's largest metro areas.
Zoom in: Remote work dipped in San Diego last year, but continued to outpace the nationwide average.
- 18.6% of San Diego's workforce worked from home in 2022, down from 22.1% in 2021.
- Regardless, it's a huge increase over the pre-pandemic level, when remote work hovered around 7%.
Zoom out: But working from home is much less common in San Diego than in other large Western metros like Austin (28%), San Francisco (27%), Seattle (25.4%), Denver (23.7%), Portland (23.3%)
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.