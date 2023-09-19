28 mins ago - COVID

San Diego works from home above U.S. average

Andrew Keatts
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios
Overall, 15.2% of the U.S. worked from home in 2022, but remote work is much more prevalent on the coasts and in the country's largest metro areas.

Zoom in: Remote work dipped in San Diego last year, but continued to outpace the nationwide average.

  • 18.6% of San Diego's workforce worked from home in 2022, down from 22.1% in 2021.
  • Regardless, it's a huge increase over the pre-pandemic level, when remote work hovered around 7%.
Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios
Zoom out: But working from home is much less common in San Diego than in other large Western metros like Austin (28%), San Francisco (27%), Seattle (25.4%), Denver (23.7%), Portland (23.3%)

