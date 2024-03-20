San Diego's springs are getting cooler, bucking national trend
San Diego's spring seasons have been getting cooler, particularly over the last decade.
Why it matters: The average temperature drops aren't drastic, but they contrast a nationwide trend that reflects human-caused climate change, per recent research.
By the numbers: Springtime in San Diego cooled by 1.6°F on average between 1970 and 2023, per Climate Central, a climate research and communications nonprofit.
- That's compared to warming of 2.2°F on average across nearly 230 U.S. cities.
The past decade has seen average temperatures in San Diego drop but remain in the low to mid-60s, peaking in 2014 at 66°F.
- The average temperature in spring 2023 was just under 60°F, the lowest in 20 years.
- San Diego also saw more rain and lower temperatures than normal last winter due to atmospheric-river storms, National Weather Service climate data shows.
Between the lines: Climate Central's analysis is based on NOAA data and looks at meteorological spring, which runs March-May.
The big picture: Nationwide, warmer springtime temperatures cause a variety of knock-on effects, per Climate Central, including earlier snowmelt (which in turn affects drinking water supplies), longer allergy seasons, changes in agricultural growing seasons and more.
Zoom in: Locally, the cooler, wet weather means brighter blooms at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and the Carlsbad Flower Fields.
