San Diego's springs are getting cooler, bucking national trend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals San Diego's spring seasons have been getting cooler, particularly over the last decade. Why it matters: The average temperature drops aren't drastic, but they contrast a nationwide trend that reflects human-caused climate change, per recent research.

By the numbers: Springtime in San Diego cooled by 1.6°F on average between 1970 and 2023, per Climate Central, a climate research and communications nonprofit.

That's compared to warming of 2.2°F on average across nearly 230 U.S. cities.

The past decade has seen average temperatures in San Diego drop but remain in the low to mid-60s, peaking in 2014 at 66°F.

The average temperature in spring 2023 was just under 60°F, the lowest in 20 years.

San Diego also saw more rain and lower temperatures than normal last winter due to atmospheric-river storms, National Weather Service climate data shows.

Between the lines: Climate Central's analysis is based on NOAA data and looks at meteorological spring, which runs March-May.

The big picture: Nationwide, warmer springtime temperatures cause a variety of knock-on effects, per Climate Central, including earlier snowmelt (which in turn affects drinking water supplies), longer allergy seasons, changes in agricultural growing seasons and more.

Zoom in: Locally, the cooler, wet weather means brighter blooms at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and the Carlsbad Flower Fields.