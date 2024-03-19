Mar 19, 2024 - Things to Do
Wildflowers at Anza-Borrego: What to know
The roughly two-hour drive through winding mountain roads to see vibrant wildflower blooms at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is worth the trip.
What to expect: This viewing spot is on Henderson Canyon Road, where you'll see sand verbena, desert sunflowers and desert primrose.
- Park along the road and walk through the field of flowers with snow-capped mountains as a backdrop.
- Hike the Palm Canyon trail to see bighorn sheep, Axios reader Julianne M. recommends.
- Walk with your dog on the paths around the visitor center to see large cacti and flowering plants in the botanic garden.
If you go: The wet winter weather has made the blooms pop, so the best time to go is now because they could be gone by April.
- Check out the park's visitor guide, interactive wildflower map and prepare for spotty cell service and GPS navigation.
On your way out, stop by the dog-friendly Julian Beer Co. for barbecue.
- You won't be disappointed with the smoked brisket sandwich, as well as the Silk and Honey wheat ale.
