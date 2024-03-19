The natural beauty is so hard to capture. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

The roughly two-hour drive through winding mountain roads to see vibrant wildflower blooms at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is worth the trip. What to expect: This viewing spot is on Henderson Canyon Road, where you'll see sand verbena, desert sunflowers and desert primrose.

Park along the road and walk through the field of flowers with snow-capped mountains as a backdrop.

Hike the Palm Canyon trail to see bighorn sheep, Axios reader Julianne M. recommends.

Walk with your dog on the paths around the visitor center to see large cacti and flowering plants in the botanic garden.

If you go: The wet winter weather has made the blooms pop, so the best time to go is now because they could be gone by April.

Check out the park's visitor guide, interactive wildflower map and prepare for spotty cell service and GPS navigation.

On your way out, stop by the dog-friendly Julian Beer Co. for barbecue.