More wet weather is in the forecast for San Diego
The familiar feel of the recent cold, wet weather isn't your imagination.
Driving the news: San Diego saw more rain and lower temperatures than normal last year, National Weather Service climate data shows.
State of play: Beyond Monday's flooding, additional significant rains could be in store for San Diego County.
What's happening: A new weather pattern is setting in with a more east-to-west jet stream across the Pacific Ocean expected to direct more storms toward California this month and into February, forecasters say.
What we're watching: It's unclear if it'll equal or exceed last winter's atmospheric-river storms that contributed to the statewide precipitation anomaly.
