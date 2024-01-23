51 mins ago - News

More wet weather is in the forecast for San Diego

2023 precipitation anomalies
Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The familiar feel of the recent cold, wet weather isn't your imagination.

Driving the news: San Diego saw more rain and lower temperatures than normal last year, National Weather Service climate data shows.

State of play: Beyond Monday's flooding, additional significant rains could be in store for San Diego County.

What's happening: A new weather pattern is setting in with a more east-to-west jet stream across the Pacific Ocean expected to direct more storms toward California this month and into February, forecasters say.

What we're watching: It's unclear if it'll equal or exceed last winter's atmospheric-river storms that contributed to the statewide precipitation anomaly.

A map of the California showing 2023 temperature anomalies from the 1991-2020 average, with colder than average temperatures in around the state.
Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
