The Aspen Challenge kicked off in The Prado's Grand Ballroom in Balboa Park. Photo: Dan Bayer/Aspen Challenge

San Diego students are working to solve the city's biggest problems. Why it matters: In other cities, Aspen Challenge teen participants have developed tangible solutions for major issues.

In San Diego, students will address chronic absenteeism, coastal conservation, immigration, mental health and homelessness.

Driving the news: About 200 students from 19 San Diego Unified high schools heard from leaders of local organizations during the kickoff at Balboa Park last week.

Zoom in: Student challenges are:

How it works: Over the next 10 weeks, mentored student teams will design, share and implement their ideas in the five topic areas derived from focus groups with local students.

In May, they'll present their proposals to a panel of judges from the San Diego community, who will choose the winners.

Three winners will share their projects at the annual Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado in June.

The big picture: Now in its 11th year, the Aspen Challenge selects different cities to host the annual competition — from Los Angeles to Brooklyn.

Director Katie Fitzgerald told Axios that San Diego was picked because it's a large city where "we're seeing some of our marginalized communities most underserved."

What they're saying: "We may not have the fiscal resources or the connections or networking, but what we do have is creativity," Vihaan Bhardwaj, a participating freshman at Mt. Everest Academy, told Axios.