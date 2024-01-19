A homeless woman sweeps the sidewalk in front of where she'll be sleeping outside City Hall in March 2023. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

San Diego County's Regional Task Force on Homelessness is looking for about 300 volunteers to collect data from people experiencing homelessness.

Why it matters: The annual Point in Time count, required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is a snapshot of the region's homelessness that informs policy and funding at the local, state and federal levels.

Yes, but: Some advocates believe point-in-time counts can be misleading and may drastically underestimate the true number of houseless individuals.

How it works: Before sunrise, about 1,500 volunteers will go out across 41 countywide sites next Thursday, searching encampments, alleys, vehicles, parks and canyon trails for sheltered and unsheltered individuals to survey.

The optional survey asks people how often and how long they've been unhoused, veteran status, health and disability information, whether they lived in San Diego when they became homeless and other demographic details.

Those who take the survey get a $10 gift card, a pair of socks and a resource guide.

Details: The morning shifts run from 4-8am and evening shifts at safe parking and sleeping sites are from 6:30-9pm.

The areas most in need of help are: Pacific Beach, Mira Mesa, Ocean Beach, Kearny Mesa, El Cajon, Santee, Spring Valley, Encinitas, Poway and Oceanside.

Volunteers who sign up here pick a site and watch a training video before their shift.

County employees can get paid for participating.

Between the lines: This count comes six months after enforcement of the city's homeless encampment ban that prohibits camping in specific areas as long as shelter is available.

Context: San Diego County saw a record high 10,264 homeless people in last year's count, a 22% spike from the previous year.