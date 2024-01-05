California leads U.S. in percentage of unsheltered homelessness

Data: HUD; Map: Alice Feng/Axios California had the highest percentage of homeless people living without shelter (68%) in the nation last year, per a recently released federal report. Details: The annual report, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, attempts to estimate the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night — in this case, in late January 2023 — to offer a snapshot useful to policymakers, advocates, researchers and others.

Yes, but: Some advocates believe point-in-time counts can be misleading and may drastically underestimate the true number of houseless individuals, as Axios Portland has reported.

By the numbers: On that night, more than 181,000 people were experiencing homelessness in California, a rate of 46.5 per 10,000 people, per HUD.

That's up from 151,278 per 10,000 people in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of note: California accounts for 28% of all people experiencing homelessness in the country, and 49% of all unsheltered people in the U.S., per the report.

Unsheltered homelessness is defined as those in places not meant for human habitation, as opposed to emergency shelters, transitional housing or safe haven programs.

The state also leads in youth homelessness, accounting for 20% of unaccompanied youth in the country.

Zoom in: San Diego County saw a record high 10,264 homeless people that night, a 22% spike from last year, several news outlets reported last June.

That includes 5,171 living outdoors or in vehicles, a 26% increase.

The bottom line: The homelessness crisis is worsening locally and nationwide.

City leaders are working to address it with controversial tactics including a camping ban, while pushing for more safe sleeping sites, shelters and hotel housing.

