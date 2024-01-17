Homelessness, cost of living still top resident concerns ahead of March elections
San Diego residents cite the ongoing homelessness crisis and cost-of-living woes as the city's most pressing problems.
State of play: Cost of living is the top issue for 31% of likely voters, according to a new 10 News and the Union-Tribune Survey USA poll conducted between Jan. 3-7.
- Another 22% said homelessness was the city's top concern, while 13% said it was housing.
Why it matters: Homelessness and housing prices that crush household budgets have dominated local politics in recent years and could again be a driving influence on voting behavior this year.
Zoom in: The poll, which focused on Mayor Todd Gloria's re-election chances, shows the incumbent's homelessness response got mixed reviews.
- 65% of likely voters called it either fair or poor, and 27% said it was good or excellent.
- Yes, but: His decision to open safe sleeping sites received 75% support.
Zoom out: Gloria is projected to have a lead over six opponents, before campaigns begin in earnest ahead of the March primary, according to the poll.
- 47% of the 527 respondents that Survey USA deemed likely voters were undecided, with Gloria at 34% and four candidates reaching 4% support.
- Gloria's overall approval rating was 47%, while 36% of like voters disapproved of his performance.
