San Diego residents cite the ongoing homelessness crisis and cost-of-living woes as the city's most pressing problems.

State of play: Cost of living is the top issue for 31% of likely voters, according to a new 10 News and the Union-Tribune Survey USA poll conducted between Jan. 3-7.

Another 22% said homelessness was the city's top concern, while 13% said it was housing.

Why it matters: Homelessness and housing prices that crush household budgets have dominated local politics in recent years and could again be a driving influence on voting behavior this year.

Zoom in: The poll, which focused on Mayor Todd Gloria's re-election chances, shows the incumbent's homelessness response got mixed reviews.

65% of likely voters called it either fair or poor, and 27% said it was good or excellent.

Yes, but: His decision to open safe sleeping sites received 75% support.

Zoom out: Gloria is projected to have a lead over six opponents, before campaigns begin in earnest ahead of the March primary, according to the poll.