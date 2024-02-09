Where and how to watch the Super Bowl in San Diego

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday, which means it's almost game day for fans everywhere — whether they're watching for the football, the Usher concert or to see fits by Taylor Swift and Kristin Juszczyk.

Why it matters: The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and this year Americans are expected to spend a record $17.3 billion on the event, the National Retail Federation says.

Driving the news: Fans in California are paying $11,818 on average for tickets to the Super Bowl, according to the most recent data from SeatGeek.

The national average price is $9,058.

The current "get-in" price is $8,198.

The most expensive ticket is $50,227.

State of play: California, home of the San Francisco 49ers, accounts for 27% of resale tickets purchased.

The Kansas City Chiefs' home state of Missouri didn't make the top five, but neighboring Kansas did with 7% of sales.

Reality check: For those not making the five-hour drive to Vegas, plenty of San Diego bars will show the game. But go early; they'll be packed.

For 49ers fans: Moonshine Beach in Pacific Beach, loyal to the Niner gang, will have the big screen and food-and-drink specials, plus an after-party for "The Faithful."

Saddle Bar in Solana Beach and Bootleggers in East Village are also 49ers bars.

For Chiefs fans: Home & Away in Old Town is the official local spot for Chiefs Kingdom, with a big screen on the outdoor patio.

Kansas City Barbeque near Seaport Village downtown will give you a taste of KC.

For the rest of us: Barleymash in Gaslamp and Draft Belmont Park in Mission Beach are hosting watch parties with dozens of TVs and no team affiliations.

Draft Republic is another spacious sports bar, with locations in Carlsbad and San Marcos.

How to watch at home: If you're hosting a party or watching from your couch, CBS and Nickelodeon will air the Super Bowl at 3:30pm.

You can stream the game on Paramount+ or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com.

Go deeper: Super Bowl commercials you can watch now

Share this with a fan