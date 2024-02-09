Where and how to watch the Super Bowl in San Diego
Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday, which means it's almost game day for fans everywhere — whether they're watching for the football, the Usher concert or to see fits by Taylor Swift and Kristin Juszczyk.
Why it matters: The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and this year Americans are expected to spend a record $17.3 billion on the event, the National Retail Federation says.
Driving the news: Fans in California are paying $11,818 on average for tickets to the Super Bowl, according to the most recent data from SeatGeek.
- The national average price is $9,058.
- The current "get-in" price is $8,198.
- The most expensive ticket is $50,227.
State of play: California, home of the San Francisco 49ers, accounts for 27% of resale tickets purchased.
- The Kansas City Chiefs' home state of Missouri didn't make the top five, but neighboring Kansas did with 7% of sales.
Reality check: For those not making the five-hour drive to Vegas, plenty of San Diego bars will show the game. But go early; they'll be packed.
For 49ers fans: Moonshine Beach in Pacific Beach, loyal to the Niner gang, will have the big screen and food-and-drink specials, plus an after-party for "The Faithful."
- Saddle Bar in Solana Beach and Bootleggers in East Village are also 49ers bars.
For Chiefs fans: Home & Away in Old Town is the official local spot for Chiefs Kingdom, with a big screen on the outdoor patio.
- Kansas City Barbeque near Seaport Village downtown will give you a taste of KC.
For the rest of us: Barleymash in Gaslamp and Draft Belmont Park in Mission Beach are hosting watch parties with dozens of TVs and no team affiliations.
- Draft Republic is another spacious sports bar, with locations in Carlsbad and San Marcos.
How to watch at home: If you're hosting a party or watching from your couch, CBS and Nickelodeon will air the Super Bowl at 3:30pm.
- You can stream the game on Paramount+ or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com.
