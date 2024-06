Share on email (opens in new window)

San Antonio's Pride Month calendar is bustling as nonprofits and businesses mark the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which are credited with galvanizing the modern gay rights movement. Driving the news: June 29 will be a doubleheader day for events, starting with the Pride Festival at Crockett Park from 11am-7pm. Tickets are $12 ahead the event, but will be $15 the day of.

It'll be followed by the 21st annual "Pride Bigger Than Texas," a free parade that will step off from the intersection of West Dewey and North Main at 9pm and end at West Euclid Avenue.

Both events are produced by Pride San Antonio.

What they're saying: Pride San Antonio secretary James Poindexter tells Axios he's proud of the event's growth since its inception.

"We started this 21 years ago with just a handful of vendors in a parking lot and a parade that was about eight to 10 minutes long. Now the parade is going over two hours long and we are covering both sides of Crockett Park," he says.

Many more events are happening for Pride Month. Here's a quick guide:

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio presents the adaptation of the Mart Crowley play that explores the lives of a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968.

Shows run through June 23 at the San Pedro Playhouse. Ticket prices vary.

Jaime's Place is having a Pride event in the heart of the West Side tonight starting at 7pm.

Beloved San Antonio drag queen Kristi Waters will host the night, which includes a lineup of music and a market with more than 20 LGBTQ+ vendors.

The Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy will host a free 2-mile hike through the North Side park on June 15 at 9am.

The 21-and-up event will gather more than 500 people to bar hop at spots on Main Avenue from 4pm-12am on June 22.

Ticket prices vary.

The legendary gay bar has events planned throughout the month. Here are a few: