👋 Madalyn here! I'm a sucker for seasonal coffees, and CommonWealth's new peaches and cream latte was the perfect perk-up for my Monday.

Dig in: I ordered the latte iced (also available hot) with almond milk ($6.84).

The iced latte was a harmonious blend of rich coffee, creamy texture and sweet, fruity undertones.

The peach flavor added a refreshing twist, making it perfect for a summer day.

The bottom line: We'll need more of these creative refreshers as the summer heats up.