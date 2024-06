Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Several San Antonio area school districts are providing free breakfast and lunch for students throughout the summer. Why it matters: Children need nutritious meals, but not everyone can access them when school is out.

Beleaguered parents also could use a break from figuring out what their kids are going to eat each day.

How it works: Many programs offer free meals to children age 18 and younger, and enrolled students with disabilities, up to age 21.

They are federally funded and administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Below are locations, times and dates for area districts:

Zoom in: To find other locations, call 211 to speak to a live operator.