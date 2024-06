πŸ‘‹ Megan here with a great happy hour deal to share.

Dig in: Hanzo, a Japanese restaurant off Broadway in Alamo Heights, has happy hour 3-7pm Tuesday-Saturday and all day Sunday and Monday.

The vibe: The inside is dark, moody and upscale.

There's also outdoor seating for those summer nights with a breeze.

Best bites: The agadashi tofu ($7) satisfied even my meat-eating friend. It has a crispy exterior, a soft center and umami ponzu sauce for dipping.

The 210 sushi roll ($7) has just enough heat. It has tuna, avocado, green onion, spicy mayo, sriracha, serranos and cilantro.

Best drinks: The Asian Old Fashioned ($7) features bourbon, toasted sesame honey, ginger bitters and lemon.

Zoom out: The wider menu is available if you want to venture away from the happy hour deals.