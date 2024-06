The Institute of Texan Cultures is no longer at Hemisfair after more than 50 years. The latest: The museum hosted a free open house on Friday to give visitors one final look at the space, including exhibits and artifacts that generations of San Antonians remember from school field trips, like the Castroville Hearse and the dome show.

Catch up quick: The University of Texas at San Antonio, which operates the museum, decided in April to demolish the building.

UTSA said the demolition provides the opportunity to find a location that better suits the aging museum's needs.

The decision intensified speculation that the land could be the future home of a downtown Spurs arena.

This Castroville hearse is clearly haunted. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

What's next: The museum will relocate to the first floor of Frost Tower for the next five years while a permanent facility is constructed either at 1123 Navarro Street near the Alamo or on UTSA's Southwest Campus, adjacent to downtown.

The demolition is planned for next summer.

What we're watching: How UTSA will capture the history and nostalgia of the original museum in its temporary and permanent homes.