Jun 2, 2024 - Travel

A guide to the best weekend in San Marcos

headshot
headshot
People gather on a shaded bank of the San Marcos River.

A classic summer scene in San Marcos. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

San Marcos was once known as the quiet home of Texas State University.

The big picture: The town has a distinct identity built around the San Marcos River, a spring-fed body of water stemming from the Edwards Aquifer.

  • Many activities center around outdoor water recreation and discovering the rich history of the area's environment.

State of play: As San Marcos continues growing, it is also gaining a budding reputation for food and drink satisfying most everyone.

What's next: Read below to start when planning your trip.

Where to stay

A hotel room with a wooden bookshelf in the corner.
A room at the Crystal River Inn. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

🏙️ Crystal River Inn: A boutique, historic option within walking distance of many downtown restaurants and bars.

  • The inn is set across two buildings next door to each other and offers remote check-in.
  • Prices per night start around $150 but vary widely.

👙 Melrose River Club: A luxury option that bills itself as a country camp and hotel on a 12-acre park overlooking the San Marcos River.

  • Various cabin styles and prices are available, starting around $225 per night.

🏕️ RV parks and campgrounds: If you're living the van life or want something more rustic to enjoy the outdoors, there are plenty of places to post up.

🌳 Tiny home: Stay outside the city in a cabinlike tiny home from an Airbnb superhost.

  • Rental starts at around $97 per night.

Where to eat and drink

A silver bowl filled with an assortment of vegetables and sauces.
The loaded samosas at North Street Curry Shop. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

🥐 The Coffee Bar: A casual downtown spot for a caffeine fix with homemade pastries.

  • What to try: Seasonal scones, croissants

🫚 Root Cellar Cafe: A quirky restaurant with an old-timey atmosphere for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

  • What to try: Beer-battered asparagus fries, cellar Caesar salad
  • What to drink: Margarita flight, local craft beer on tap

🍛 North Street: A contemporary Indian restaurant with an icehouse atmosphere.

  • What to try: Loaded vegetable samosas, curry tacos (paneer tikka masala and forbidden)
A person holds a waffle ice cream cone in an empty shop.
There's nothing better than this after a swim in the river. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

🍦 Rhea's Ice Cream: The perfect local stop after a long, hot day on the river.

  • What to try: Caramel sea salt in a waffle cone

🍻 Roughhouse Brewing: A sprawling craft brewery and restaurant halfway to Wimberley.

  • What to drink: Pecan praline bock

What to do

A glass bottom kayak floats on a river at night.
The view from a crystal kayak at night on the river. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

🚣 Nighttime glow kayaking: Set out on the dark San Marcos River in a glowing, crystal-clear kayak.

  • You can see all the wildlife of the spring-fed river, from raccoons and bats to night herons and Texas wild rice.
  • Cost is about $50 per person.

🐟 Glass-bottom boat tour: Tour the headwaters of the San Marcos River on a glass-bottom boat that lets you see Spring Lake and the wildlife below.

  • An adult ticket costs $12. Tours launch every 30 minutes and are first come, first served.
  • While there, explore the rest of the grounds at the nature center — The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.
A crystal blue lake surrounded by trees.
The view from a glass-bottom boat on Spring Lake. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

🏊 Swimming: Forgo the boats and hang out in the water with a picnic. Popular access points to the river are Rio Vista Park and Stokes Park.

🦇 Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park: Take a tour to see rock formations, crystal pools, ancient fossils and much more.

  • Ticket prices vary based on attractions.

🏛️ LBJ Museum: When it's just too hot out, head indoors to learn more about Lyndon B. Johnson's years as a college student and school teacher.

  • Admission is free.

Tube like a Texan

A woman sits on a tube while floating down the tree-lined San Marcos River.
A super hot day on the San Marcos River. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Tubing the San Marcos River with sun-kissed skin, good music and better friends, enjoying the beauty of doing nothing, is the quintessential summer shindig.

How it works: Outfitters like Texas State Tubes and Don's Fish Camp provide everything you need, including tube rentals and shuttle services back to your car for $20-$30.

The vibe: It's a leisurely float with fewer crowds and no major obstacles like the Comal River's treacherous, rapid-filled tube chute that we all love to hate.

If you go: Pack essentials like a waterproof phone pouch, water shoes, cheap sunglasses and a reusable bottle.

  • Avoid bringing anything valuable or non-waterproof.
  • A rope to tie tubes together is useful for larger groups.

The bottom line: Sit back and relax.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more