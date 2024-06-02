San Marcos was once known as the quiet home of Texas State University.
The big picture: The town has a distinct identity built around the San Marcos River, a spring-fed body of water stemming from the Edwards Aquifer.
- Many activities center around outdoor water recreation and discovering the rich history of the area's environment.
State of play: As San Marcos continues growing, it is also gaining a budding reputation for food and drink satisfying most everyone.
What's next: Read below to start when planning your trip.
Where to stay
🏙️ Crystal River Inn: A boutique, historic option within walking distance of many downtown restaurants and bars.
- The inn is set across two buildings next door to each other and offers remote check-in.
- Prices per night start around $150 but vary widely.
👙 Melrose River Club: A luxury option that bills itself as a country camp and hotel on a 12-acre park overlooking the San Marcos River.
- Various cabin styles and prices are available, starting around $225 per night.
🏕️ RV parks and campgrounds: If you're living the van life or want something more rustic to enjoy the outdoors, there are plenty of places to post up.
🌳 Tiny home: Stay outside the city in a cabinlike tiny home from an Airbnb superhost.
- Rental starts at around $97 per night.
Where to eat and drink
🥐 The Coffee Bar: A casual downtown spot for a caffeine fix with homemade pastries.
- What to try: Seasonal scones, croissants
Root Cellar Cafe: A quirky restaurant with an old-timey atmosphere for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
- What to try: Beer-battered asparagus fries, cellar Caesar salad
- What to drink: Margarita flight, local craft beer on tap
🍛 North Street: A contemporary Indian restaurant with an icehouse atmosphere.
- What to try: Loaded vegetable samosas, curry tacos (paneer tikka masala and forbidden)
🍦 Rhea's Ice Cream: The perfect local stop after a long, hot day on the river.
- What to try: Caramel sea salt in a waffle cone
🍻 Roughhouse Brewing: A sprawling craft brewery and restaurant halfway to Wimberley.
- What to drink: Pecan praline bock
What to do
🚣 Nighttime glow kayaking: Set out on the dark San Marcos River in a glowing, crystal-clear kayak.
- You can see all the wildlife of the spring-fed river, from raccoons and bats to night herons and Texas wild rice.
- Cost is about $50 per person.
🐟 Glass-bottom boat tour: Tour the headwaters of the San Marcos River on a glass-bottom boat that lets you see Spring Lake and the wildlife below.
- An adult ticket costs $12. Tours launch every 30 minutes and are first come, first served.
- While there, explore the rest of the grounds at the nature center — The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.
🏊 Swimming: Forgo the boats and hang out in the water with a picnic. Popular access points to the river are Rio Vista Park and Stokes Park.
🦇 Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park: Take a tour to see rock formations, crystal pools, ancient fossils and much more.
- Ticket prices vary based on attractions.
🏛️ LBJ Museum: When it's just too hot out, head indoors to learn more about Lyndon B. Johnson's years as a college student and school teacher.
Tube like a Texan
Tubing the San Marcos River with sun-kissed skin, good music and better friends, enjoying the beauty of doing nothing, is the quintessential summer shindig.
How it works: Outfitters like Texas State Tubes and Don's Fish Camp provide everything you need, including tube rentals and shuttle services back to your car for $20-$30.
The vibe: It's a leisurely float with fewer crowds and no major obstacles like the Comal River's treacherous, rapid-filled tube chute that we all love to hate.
If you go: Pack essentials like a waterproof phone pouch, water shoes, cheap sunglasses and a reusable bottle.
- Avoid bringing anything valuable or non-waterproof.
- A rope to tie tubes together is useful for larger groups.
The bottom line: Sit back and relax.