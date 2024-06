Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

May 31, 2024 - Food and Drink

No other city has a shot at beating San Antonio at tequila sales. Driving the news: Square, the point-of-sale software company, released its quarterly restaurant insights earlier this month, which included stats on alcohol affinities.

What they did: Square analyzed sales of vodka and tequila-related transactions for 2023.

What they found: In the tequila-vodka tug-of-war, tequila made up 66% of the share of sales in San Antonio.

No other U.S. city preferred tequila over vodka quite like we do.

Los Angeles followed behind, with a tequila-vodka split of 55% and 45%, respectively.

Reality check: In a city where margaritas are aplenty, are we really surprised?

What's next: Mark July 24, National Tequila Day, on your calendar.