Tumblers and breakdancers, this is your chance to break into the NBA.

Driving the news: The audition process for the Spurs Hype Squad, the team of dancers and stunters that performs during game breaks, kicks off tomorrow.

Why it matters: The coming season is looking bright, with the Spurs poised to make major draft moves or trades to surround stunningly good big man Victor Wembanyama as he embarks on his second campaign.

Since its founding in 2018, the Spurs Hype Squad has made appearances in Mexico City, the Dominican Republic, Brazil and Taiwan.

The Spurs will play in France next season.

How it works: Applicants will be judged on "energy and engagement, skills, individual talent, athleticism and embodiment of the Spurs team values," per a Spurs news release.

What's next: Online applications can be submitted from June 1 through June 20, followed by interview and performance rounds.