ABC releases new documentary on Uvalde school shooting tragedy

The front page of the Uvalde newspapers on May 26, 2022. Photo: Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

ABC is releasing "Print It Black," a documentary showing how the Uvalde Leader-News, the local newspaper, covered the shooting, even as the tragedy directly impacted one of its reporters. Catch up quick: Uvalde Leader-News reporter Kimberly Rubio is the mother of Lexi Rubio, a 10-year-old killed in the shooting.

The latest: The documentary will air at 9pm Friday on ABC News Live and Hulu.

Flashback: Two days after the shooting, the newspaper's front page was all-black with the date, "May 24, 2022," in white type.

What they're saying: ABC News' Investigative Unit executive producer Cindy Galli said it was an honor to connect with Kimberly Rubio and her fellow staff members as they reported through their grief.

"This documentary is the embodiment of our initiative to remain in Uvalde and share with the world how it grieved, struggled, rose up and inspired. No community should ever be defined by a tragedy that befalls it," Galli said in a statement.

Zoom in: The Uvalde Leader-News is noting the two-year mark of the tragedy through an ongoing effort to record victims' stories, as told by their loved ones.