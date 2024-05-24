1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Taste test of Whataburger's new coffees

An iced coffee placed next to a breakfast sandwich.

Whataburger's new morning duo. Photo: Courtesy of Whataburger

Whataburger wants to be your new coffee shop, so our Axios Texas social host Greg Castillo gave their new hot and iced brews a try.

What they're saying: "Our customers wanted iced coffee, so we took the opportunity to elevate our entire coffee lineup," Whataburger senior vice president and chief marketing officer Scott Hudler said in a press release.

  • The new coffees are made with Arabica beans sourced from Central and South America.

Greg tried the classic drip coffee and iced vanilla, mocha and caramel coffees.

  • The classic hot coffee was surprisingly good and flavorful. It had a natural sweetness and wasn't bitter.
  • The other flavors were a little muted. The mocha had a subtle hint of chocolate while the vanilla flavor was watered down.

Cost: $2.25 for the small black coffee and $4.00 each for the medium iced coffees.

