Whataburger wants to be your new coffee shop, so our Axios Texas social host Greg Castillo gave their new hot and iced brews a try. What they're saying: "Our customers wanted iced coffee, so we took the opportunity to elevate our entire coffee lineup," Whataburger senior vice president and chief marketing officer Scott Hudler said in a press release.

The new coffees are made with Arabica beans sourced from Central and South America.

Greg tried the classic drip coffee and iced vanilla, mocha and caramel coffees.

The classic hot coffee was surprisingly good and flavorful. It had a natural sweetness and wasn't bitter.

The other flavors were a little muted. The mocha had a subtle hint of chocolate while the vanilla flavor was watered down.

Cost: $2.25 for the small black coffee and $4.00 each for the medium iced coffees.

Watch Greg try the new drinks for the first time on Instagram. While you're there, make sure to follow the Axios Texas and Axios San Antonio accounts.