KSAT 12, one of the leading TV news stations in San Antonio, announced a slew of big-name retirements Wednesday. Why it matters: Mark Austin, Jessie Degollado, Mike Osterhage, Ursula Pari and David Sears have been staples of local journalism and respected faces of the ABC affiliate station for more than 25 years.

The latest: KSAT 12 announced the news on Wednesday, saying their last day will be July 1.

By the numbers: The five employees have a combined 140 years of experience in journalism.

Flashback: Sears, an anchor and reporter, is the most-tenured of the bunch. He started at the station as an intern in 1982.

Degollado, who has been an advocate for Latino journalists, started soon after in 1984.

Austin, Osterhage and Pari have each been with the station for nearly 30 years.

What they're saying: KSAT says online that it will dedicate a full day to showcasing the work of each reporter leading up to their retirements.

"There is no question of the impact each of these amazing journalists has had, not only in the industry, but also to the next generation of journalists, to our employees, to our viewers, and to our community," Ashley Parker, vice president and general manager of KSAT 12, said in a statement.

💭Madalyn's thought bubble: As a Latina with big journalism dreams, I found Degollado and Pari especially inspiring throughout my childhood. I took the first chance I could to intern at KSAT 12 in 2014 and was so honored to work alongside them.