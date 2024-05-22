San Antonio's 10-acre Sunflower Field opens for the season
The annual Sunflower Field at Traders Village is back in bloom through June 9.
The vibe: It's an outing that's sure to end with a smile — because who can resist rows and rows of sunflowers greeting you like thousands of tiny suns?
- Hours are 6-9pm on Fridays and 9am-5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
By the numbers: The field of perfect petals standing tall stretches for about 10 acres near the Traders Village shops.
- Field admission is $11.99. Kids 2 and under are free.
If you go: Since it's a natural setting, you can expect tiny critters crossing through the field. Closed-toe shoes might be a good choice.
- As San Antonio temperatures start their dreadful climb, remember to bring a sun-blocking hat and maybe a handheld fan.
- It wasn't too hot around 6pm and there was still plenty of daylight for pretty pictures.
