3 hours ago - Things to Do

San Antonio's 10-acre Sunflower Field opens for the season

headshot
A wooden sign that says "SunFlowerField" is above a sunflower field and against a blue sky.

A very cheery sight at the Sunflower Field. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The annual Sunflower Field at Traders Village is back in bloom through June 9.

The vibe: It's an outing that's sure to end with a smile — because who can resist rows and rows of sunflowers greeting you like thousands of tiny suns?

  • Hours are 6-9pm on Fridays and 9am-5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

By the numbers: The field of perfect petals standing tall stretches for about 10 acres near the Traders Village shops.

  • Field admission is $11.99. Kids 2 and under are free.

If you go: Since it's a natural setting, you can expect tiny critters crossing through the field. Closed-toe shoes might be a good choice.

  • As San Antonio temperatures start their dreadful climb, remember to bring a sun-blocking hat and maybe a handheld fan.
  • It wasn't too hot around 6pm and there was still plenty of daylight for pretty pictures.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more