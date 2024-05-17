State of play: School districts in the San Antonio area have low levels of segregation among white and Hispanic students, according to an index of racial segregation published by researchers at Stanford University and the University of Southern California.
White-Hispanic segregation has decreased in Bexar County since 1991, and now has a rating of 0.18.
The rating measures segregation by exposure of students of different races and ethnicities. Zero is the least segregated and one is the most segregated.
Yes, but: At San Antonio ISD, segregation among Black and white students remains nearly the same as it was in 1991, and is among the highest segregation ratings in Texas.
SAISD has a segregation rating of 0.48 for Black and white students.
Zoom in: SAISD's Highlands High School, in Southeast San Antonio, was a model of integration in 1991: 17.6% white, 10.6% Black and 71.4% Hispanic.
By 2022, it was 2.3% white, 7.1% Black and 89.4% Hispanic.
Flashback: SAISD was one of the first school districts in the nation to desegregate following the Brown decision.
In the 1973 case of San Antonio ISD v. Rodriguez, the Supreme Court ruled that Texas was not discriminating against students based on wealth by basing school funding on local property taxes.
Some districts remain much poorer — and smaller — than others. The smaller South San Antonio ISD has a revenue of about $109 million, and Edgewood ISD has a revenue of about $130 million. The much larger Northside ISD, by comparison, has revenue of about $1.28 billion.
Gary Orfield, co-director of the Civil Rights Project at UCLA, told Axios it would take years for Latinos to be included in school desegregation cases. Even then, enforcement was always weak.
What they're saying: Patricia Gándara, co-director of the Civil Rights Project, tells Axios that segregation of Latino children also has grown worse across the nation because some civil rights activists have given up after early gains.
"It's been radio silence on the part of the advocates and continuous attacks on the part of the critics."