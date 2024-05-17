May 17, 2024 - News

San Antonio tops list of newcomer gains once again

Illustration of many "hello my name is" stickers, and one has an upward trending arrow on it.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

San Antonio gained more new residents last year than any other city in the country, reclaiming its No. 1 spot on the list of gainers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Why it matters: Newcomers are shaping the future of San Antonio, affecting everything from our housing and water supplies to the local economy.

By the numbers: The city of San Antonio gained nearly 22,000 new residents from July 2022 to July 2023, per a Census report out Thursday.

  • That puts our total population at 1,495,295 — just under that 1.5 million mark we've been creeping up to for some time now.

State of play: San Antonio remains the seventh most-populous city in the country.

  • Meanwhile, Austin fell one spot to be the 11th-largest city, overtaken by Jacksonville, Florida.

Zoom out: Texas cities continue to experience high population growth, though.

  • Fort Worth moved up a spot to become the 12th most-populous city.

What we're watching: Whether San Antonio overtakes Philadelphia to become the sixth-largest U.S. city in the coming years.

