The Little Runner can take you to the Central Library. Photo: Courtesy of Centro

The downtown community can now take advantage of a free shuttle service called The Little Runner. Why it matters: The pilot program shuttle service enhances accessibility and livability as downtown foot traffic slowly rebounds to pre-pandemic levels, the nearby UTSA campus expands, and the possibility of a sports district becomes increasingly tangible.

Catch up quick: Centro San Antonio, UTSA, the City of San Antonio and VIA collaborated with eCab, a Texas-based micro-transit company, to provide last-mile rides — which fill the gaps between public transportation stops and a person's final destination — throughout the downtown area.

The shuttles launched in March but were originally student-focused, serving the downtown UTSA campus.

As of Monday, anyone downtown can hail a ride using the Electric Cab Passenger app.

How it works: The Little Runner is available throughout the Public Improvement District, a 0.8-square-mile area downtown. The area is bounded by Interstates 35 and 37 and stretches north to East Quincy Street and Brooklyn Avenue and down to East César E. Chávez Boulevard.

Summertime hours of operation will be revised, but the current schedule is 7:30am to 10:30pm Monday through Thursday and 7:30am to 7pm on Friday.

The Electric Cab Passenger app — not to be confused with the eCabs app — is available for Apple and Android.

Current wait times are typically about five minutes.

What's next: The pilot program will assess the downtown community's needs. The data collected during this time may be used to provide additional routes in the future.