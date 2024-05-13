Data: Climate Central; Map: Alice Feng/Axios It's not just in your head, our springs have been getting warmer — more than other places in the country. Why it matters: Much seasonal climate change discussion focuses on summers and winters when temperatures are typically at their annual high and low extremes. But the "between seasons" are affected too.

By the numbers: Springtime in San Antonio warmed by more than 4° on average from 1970 to 2023, per Climate Central, a research and communications nonprofit.

The average spring temp in 1970 was 67. Last year it was 71.

Zoom out: Temperatures warmed 2.2° on average across nearly 230 U.S. cities.

What's next: Another hotter-than-average summer.