Inside the Loop

🏀 The Spurs will pick No. 4 and No. 8 in the upcoming NBA Draft. (KSAT)

👀 A TikTok video of a fisherman catching a small bull shark in the Guadalupe River is going viral.

⭐️ Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has been added to the roster for the ACE Superhero Comic Con happening at the Freeman Expo Halls next month. (Superhero Comic Con)

