Conversa Elevated brings swanky, two-story bar to Dominion area

Two cocktails at Conversa. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The long-awaited Conversa Elevated is now open in the Dominion area.

The vibe: The two-story upscale bar is for nights when you want to show off that outfit that you've tucked away in your closet. Conversa enforces a dress code, depending on what story you choose to sit in.

  • So don't expect to get away with wearing your Spurs jersey or workout clothes.

Dig in: There's a menu of small but impressive bites like steak and pork ribs.

  • And of course, there's a full cocktail list and cigars to complement your night.

What to try: The Conversa Flip cocktail, a zesty and creamy concoction of gin, pistachio milk, honey and lemon juice topped with foaming bitters and pistachio dust.

