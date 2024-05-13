Share on email (opens in new window)

The long-awaited Conversa Elevated is now open in the Dominion area. The vibe: The two-story upscale bar is for nights when you want to show off that outfit that you've tucked away in your closet. Conversa enforces a dress code, depending on what story you choose to sit in.

So don't expect to get away with wearing your Spurs jersey or workout clothes.

Dig in: There's a menu of small but impressive bites like steak and pork ribs.

And of course, there's a full cocktail list and cigars to complement your night.

What to try: The Conversa Flip cocktail, a zesty and creamy concoction of gin, pistachio milk, honey and lemon juice topped with foaming bitters and pistachio dust.