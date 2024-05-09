Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on around the Alamo City this weekend. Relive your youth Thursday at the Emo Orchestra, featuring Escape the Fate, at Tobin Center at 8pm.

Sample food from more than 30 local restaurants at the Current's San Antonio Flavor event Thursday at the San Antonio Museum of Art at 7pm.

Sing songs like "El amor de su vida" during the Grupo Firme concert at Frost Bank Center Friday at 8pm.

Catch country star Luke Combs — known for songs like "She Got the Best of Me" and his chart-topping cover of "Fast Car" — Friday and Saturday at the Alamodome.

Experience opening night of San Pedro Playhouse's production of "West Side Story" Friday at 7:30pm.

See Grammy-award-winning singer Luis Miguel at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday at 8pm.

Pull out your puffy pink satin dress for the Tainted Love 80's Movie Costume Party at The Bang Bang Bar on Saturday at 9pm.

Get your fill of Tex-Mex at the 4th annual Enchiladas Festival on Saturday on the far East Side starting at 10am.