Photo Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios. Photo: Courtesy of the City of San Antonio

Nearly half of San Antonio's City Council say they are unsatisfied with city attorney Andy Segovia and are calling for a meeting to discuss his potential removal. Why it matters: The councilmembers say Segovia's legal advice is inconsistent, leading to delayed or scrapped policy plans, and that he isn't transparent on key city issues.

Their public display of internal City Hall conflict is unusual, and took Mayor Ron Nirenberg and city manager Erik Walsh by surprise.

What they're saying: Nirenberg and Walsh defended Segovia.

"Andy Segovia has exhibited nothing but professionalism, candor and judiciousness in his time as our city attorney," Nirenberg said in a statement shared with Axios. "He has my support."

"I have complete confidence in Andy Segovia and the entire city attorney's office," Walsh said in a statement shared with Axios. "I was surprised by the councilmembers' letter today and will be meeting with these councilmembers to hear and address their concerns."

Zoom in: Five councilmembers announced their concerns Thursday: District 2's Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, District 5's Teri Castillo, District 6's Melissa Cabello Havrda, District 7's Marina Alderete Gavito and District 10's Marc Whyte.

The public push stems from a request from the councilmembers for a closed session meeting with Segovia about the city's ongoing negotiations for a new contract with the union representing Fire Department employees.

Segovia denied their request, the councilmembers said.

To them, it was the last straw in a long list of issues.

Segovia responded to the decision not to hold a closed, or executive, meeting with the council, but did not immediately comment on other allegations.

"I have an ethical duty to maintain the confidentiality of our executive sessions," Segovia said in a statement shared with Axios. "I have no confidence that what is said there with respect to the collective bargaining agreement — the city's second largest contract — will remain confidential."

Cabello Havrda, who is widely viewed as a potential mayoral contender in next year's open election, said she wants to see Segovia replaced.

"I've been on council five years — it's time," she said. "We're airing a little bit of dirty laundry here, but it's gotten to that point. We have tried to work internally several times."

Others stopped short of explicitly calling for a replacement if issues could be worked out.

How it works: The City Council can't directly fire Segovia — that decision rests solely with city manager Erik Walsh.

The council is responsible for hiring the city manager, who then oversees city employees.

What we're watching: Whether the council will have either of the requested meetings, in public or behind closed doors.