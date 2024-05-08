Inside the Loop

2 hours ago - News

⚖️ The Justice Department accused Colin Strother, a longtime aide to Cuellar and a well-known San Antonio political adviser, of acting as a middleman in the alleged bribery scheme. Strother's lawyer said he would cooperate. (Express-News 🔒)

💰 Bexar County paid out a $395,000 settlement to a sheriff's lieutenant who was fired after posting selfies outside the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot. Sheriff Javier Salazar stood by the termination. (KSAT)

🏛️ A commission plans to recommend changes to the city charter that include higher pay and longer terms for council members, and no cap on the tenure or pay for the city manager. (KENS 5)

  • The commission will take public comments on the proposed changes at 5:30pm tomorrow at the Central Library.
