Alamo guests will be able to enter the site through here soon. Photo: Courtesy of Alamo Trust

Another piece of the Alamo's expansion plan will open to the public when the Mission Gate and Lunette are unveiled on Friday. Why it matters: The concrete arch and horseshoe-shaped entry represent the original southern entrance of the site, giving visitors a more complete picture of the mission's operations and the 1836 battle.

State of play: The original mission site and battleground were much larger than what generations of Alamo visitors have seen as they wandered through the church and barracks.

But downtown development in the late 1800s enveloped the original site, Alamo spokesperson Emily Baucum tells Axios.

The goal of the Alamo Plan, which includes the new gate, is to recapture some of the area.

Zoom in: The gate was constructed by Carlos Cortes, the San Antonio concrete artist who also created The Grotto near the Museum Reach of the River Walk.

The "layered history" of the Alamo as a Spanish mission and eventually a fort is represented in the entrance, per The Alamo Trust.

Baucum says panels on the gate's walls chronicle the landmark's history, including how the irrigation system connected the Alamo to the other four missions.

Bronze reliefs crafted by artist George Nelson will accompany the panels to help visitors visualize how the area looked.

What's next: The expanded area surrounding the church and barracks will be designated as the Alamo District, closed off to vehicle traffic.