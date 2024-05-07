Share on email (opens in new window)

The swimming pool at San Pedro Springs Park is about to look like this again. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

It's almost pool season in San Antonio. Why it matters: Another hotter-than-usual summer is in store for Texas, per federal forecasters. We'll take any option we can to stay cool and sane.

Zoom in: The city will open 11 public pools on Saturday. They are:

Dellview

Heritage

Kingsborough

Lady Bird Johnson

Lincoln

Roosevelt

San Pedro Springs

Southside Lions

Spring Time

Westwood Village

Woodlawn Lake

State of play: Pools will be open 1-7pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is free.

Bonus: The Woodlawn Lake Pool will also be open for lap swimming in the morning from 7:30-9:30am Tuesday through Friday.