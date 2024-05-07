San Antonio opening some city pools this weekend
It's almost pool season in San Antonio.
Why it matters: Another hotter-than-usual summer is in store for Texas, per federal forecasters. We'll take any option we can to stay cool and sane.
Zoom in: The city will open 11 public pools on Saturday. They are:
- Dellview
- Heritage
- Kingsborough
- Lady Bird Johnson
- Lincoln
- Roosevelt
- San Pedro Springs
- Southside Lions
- Spring Time
- Westwood Village
- Woodlawn Lake
State of play: Pools will be open 1-7pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Bonus: The Woodlawn Lake Pool will also be open for lap swimming in the morning from 7:30-9:30am Tuesday through Friday.
