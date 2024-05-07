6 hours ago - News

San Antonio opening some city pools this weekend

headshot
San Pedro Springs Pool is full of people during the summer.

The swimming pool at San Pedro Springs Park is about to look like this again. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

It's almost pool season in San Antonio.

Why it matters: Another hotter-than-usual summer is in store for Texas, per federal forecasters. We'll take any option we can to stay cool and sane.

Zoom in: The city will open 11 public pools on Saturday. They are:

  • Dellview
  • Heritage
  • Kingsborough
  • Lady Bird Johnson
  • Lincoln
  • Roosevelt
  • San Pedro Springs
  • Southside Lions
  • Spring Time
  • Westwood Village
  • Woodlawn Lake

State of play: Pools will be open 1-7pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

  • Admission is free.

Bonus: The Woodlawn Lake Pool will also be open for lap swimming in the morning from 7:30-9:30am Tuesday through Friday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more