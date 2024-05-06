4. San Antonio sips: 🌇 Rooftop bar season

👋 Megan here with a bar recommendation to make your Monday just a little more exciting.

Dig in: I recently stopped by 1Watson, the rooftop bar at the AC Hotel downtown.

The vibe: It's very swanky inside, with lots of wood tones and contemporary, plush chairs.

But there's no one inside — everyone is here for the outdoor rooftop.

The upscale atmosphere continues there, with table seating right at the rooftop's edge for bar-goers to look out over Main Plaza and the historic Bexar County Courthouse.

What to try: The Vaudeville Refresher ($16) is made with cucumber mint vodka, St-Germain, fresh lemon juice and homemade cucumber mint puree.

The Watermelon Fiesta ($15) combines vodka, watermelon juice, cayenne and jalapeño.

Verdict: Both drinks are light and refreshing on a humid evening, the latter with a pleasant spicy kick.

Bonus: Check out the bar's happy hour, 4-6pm Monday to Thursday.

These cocktails won't be discounted, but plenty else will.