4. San Antonio sips: 🌇 Rooftop bar season

A cucumber cocktail garnished with mint in a short glass, left. A watermelon cocktail with spicy tajin on the rim, right.

'Tis the season for some very refreshing cocktails. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

👋 Megan here with a bar recommendation to make your Monday just a little more exciting.

Dig in: I recently stopped by 1Watson, the rooftop bar at the AC Hotel downtown.

The vibe: It's very swanky inside, with lots of wood tones and contemporary, plush chairs.

  • But there's no one inside — everyone is here for the outdoor rooftop.
  • The upscale atmosphere continues there, with table seating right at the rooftop's edge for bar-goers to look out over Main Plaza and the historic Bexar County Courthouse.

What to try: The Vaudeville Refresher ($16) is made with cucumber mint vodka, St-Germain, fresh lemon juice and homemade cucumber mint puree.

  • The Watermelon Fiesta ($15) combines vodka, watermelon juice, cayenne and jalapeño.

Verdict: Both drinks are light and refreshing on a humid evening, the latter with a pleasant spicy kick.

Bonus: Check out the bar's happy hour, 4-6pm Monday to Thursday.

Downtown San Antonio is lit up with views of the historic Bexar County Courthouse and San Fernando Cathedral.
The rooftop view at 1Watson includes the historic courthouse, San Fernando Cathedral and Main Plaza. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

