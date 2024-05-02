47 mins ago - Culture

Things to do in San Antonio this weekend

Here's what's going on around the Alamo City this weekend.

📽️ Watch "Till" at 6pm Thursday at the Carver Community Cultural Center, as part of the Black History Film Series.

🚘 Head over to Helotes for the annual Cornyval, which starts Thursday and lasts through Sunday.

🎨 Enjoy the Southtown tradition that is First Friday.

  • Explore art galleries or get dinner and drinks at Rosario's.

🤎 Honor West Side history and culture at Paseo Por El West Side on Saturday, 9am-3pm.

🖼️ Enjoy the works of artists with autism on Saturday, 11am-5pm, at Art for Autism at The Shops at La Cantera.

🛍️ Shop prints from art dealers from around the U.S. at the McNay Print Fair, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday noon-5pm.

🪩 Party like it's 1984 at The Industry's "Sixteen Candles" dance party on Saturday at 9pm.

🌽 Corn connoisseurs are invited to the Cornapalooza Block Party at noon on Saturday at the Casa Navarro Historic Site.

🎉 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Sunday.

  • Downtown bar Mala Fama is hosting Erick y Su Grupo Massore.
  • Traders Village is hosting a free music festival. $6 for parking.
