Here's what's going on around the Alamo City this weekend.
📽️ Watch "Till" at 6pm Thursday at the Carver Community Cultural Center, as part of the Black History Film Series.
🚘 Head over to Helotes for the annual Cornyval, which starts Thursday and lasts through Sunday.
🎨 Enjoy the Southtown tradition that is First Friday.
- Explore art galleries or get dinner and drinks at Rosario's.
🤎 Honor West Side history and culture at Paseo Por El West Side on Saturday, 9am-3pm.
🖼️ Enjoy the works of artists with autism on Saturday, 11am-5pm, at Art for Autism at The Shops at La Cantera.
🛍️ Shop prints from art dealers from around the U.S. at the McNay Print Fair, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday noon-5pm.
🪩 Party like it's 1984 at The Industry's "Sixteen Candles" dance party on Saturday at 9pm.
🌽 Corn connoisseurs are invited to the Cornapalooza Block Party at noon on Saturday at the Casa Navarro Historic Site.
🎉 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Sunday.
- Downtown bar Mala Fama is hosting Erick y Su Grupo Massore.
- Traders Village is hosting a free music festival. $6 for parking.