🔊 Your thoughts on free chips and salsa

This week, we asked you whether chips and salsa at Mexican restaurants should be free.

You overwhelmingly said yes.

What you're saying: "Part of the deal, just like bread and butter at a steakhouse," reader Jay G. says.

"It's a tradition and will determine if I patronize a restaurant," reader Bonnie S. says.

Yes, but: One reader said a small bowl of chips and salsa should be free, but charging for refills would be acceptable.

Zoom in: We wrote that the added cost to a restaurant is often baked into other items on the menu, and can actually make customers hungrier — convincing them to eat or drink more.

But reader Aaron S. pointed out that restaurants aren't exactly going to tell customers all the time if free chips and salsa are accounted for in the price of entrees.

The bottom line: Y'all like your free chips and salsa.